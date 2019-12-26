“We are no longer under a Christian regime,” said Pope Francis days ago, “because the faith – especially in Europe but also in much of the West – no longer constitutes an obvious premise of common life. On the contrary, it is even often denied, derided, marginalized and ridiculed.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, even Pope Francis himself “has tended to play down” Christian attempts to “revive the faith.” His “focus” instead is “on social causes such as economic equality, the rights of migrants and efforts to counteract global warming.”

The Roman Catholic Church’s first Latin American pope, Francis reflects the politics of his native Argentina, where “Liberation Theologians” use Jesus to justify Marxism, while the other side is Peronist big-government fascism in this country named for silver.

The left preaches a “social gospel” much like that of American progressives – that instead of turning to old-time religion, which Karl Marx called “the opiate of the people,” we will build a socialist Heaven on Earth, our own Garden of Eden of perfect egalitarian sharing.

As in Plato’s “Republic,” the left wants to replace God with all-powerful government “wisely” ruled by what the utopian ancient Greek called “philosopher kings” – white-robed scientists and superior thinkers who decide how our earnings get redistributed, what we can say and think, and even what music we are permitted to hear.

“Woke” leftists are not rushing to impose mere totalitarian ideology. Their “progressive” belief is actually a “religion” bent on destroying and replacing all rival religions. The only quibble among them is denominational – the label for their nearly identical cults variously called socialism, fascism, Marxism, Nazism, globalism, or progressivism.

All are collectivist pseudo-religions that regard the individual as nothing and expendable: The only thing that matters is the collective – the volk of the 1,000-year Reich, as Hitler called this – the masses, distinguished only by identity politics into race, gender, sexual preference and class in class warfare. To leftists, you are merely the combination of these collectives you must serve.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo days ago condemned President Donald Trump because “he put himself before the collective.” This is a shorthand leftist way of declaring Trump – with his belief in the Judeo-Christian God, individualism, right to life, right to self-defense, right to keep what you earn and right to free thought, speech and association – the enemy of the entire collectivist progressive scheme to drag humankind back into slavery and into the serfdom of medieval feudalism.

Many have speculated that the vicious attacks against President Trump by the pro-illegal-alien-amnesty, about-to-retire editor of Christianity Today looks like a bid for fame and for an on-air job at CNN or at MS-(Marxist-Socialist)-NBC. Mark Galli condemned Trump but had little bad to say about Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who favor coerced taxpayer funding of post-natal abortion, killing babies even after birth – in the tradition of the pagan “god” Moloch, worshiped in biblical times by sacrificing infants.

Progressives have plotted for two centuries to destroy Christianity, to purge Christ from society and replace Him with the materialism of Santa Claus.

Yet on the eve of this Christmas, Black Lives Matter radicals disrupted stores and holiday shoppers in Los Angeles. Did it occur to this mob that for many Christians the buying and giving of Christmas gifts, as the Magi did for the baby Jesus, is a part of their religion? Did Black Lives Matter recognize that this disruption therefore was a felony violation of the religious civil rights of devout Christian shoppers practicing their faith?

In Communist China, the nightmare facing its Marxist rulers is that in recent years Protestant Christianity has skyrocketed. China now appears to have more Christians (half of them in “unregistered” churches) than Communist Party members. At first, the new emperor-for-life, Xi Jinping, responded by blowing up large churches and trying to intimidate believers, but such tactics have strengthened Christianity for 2,000 years.

The new Communist Chinese plan is to re-write Christian scripture to include Buddhist, Taoist and Marxist passages; replace images of saints with Xi; and remove anything the government thinks might weaken loyalty to its progressive Marxist regime. China’s racist rulers are also anti-Islamic and hold a million or more Chinese Muslims in concentration camps.

Among American progressives, anti-Semitism and destroying Israel are increasingly popular, and Jews are pressured to be secular. In Josef Stalin’s Soviet Siberian “Jewish homeland,” Birobidzhan, behavior was designed to be “Jewish in form but not in content.” Language was changed to omit religious words. The permitted progressive “religion” was Communism.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.