A new Tennessee bill would prevent transgender females from competing in biological female sports.

What are the details?

According to The Tennessee Star, HB 1572 would require students at elementary and secondary schools to compete in sports based on their biological sex.

State Rep. Bruce Griffey (R) submitted the bill, which would force schools to comply with such gender segregation and would pose fines up to $10,000 for non-compliance with the bill, if passed. The measure points out that violations of such a policy would also result in schools losing public funding sources.

A portion of the bill reads, “Each elementary and secondary school in this state that receives any type of public funding from this state or a local government, or both, shall require, for an official or unofficial school-sanctioned athletic or sporting event, that each athlete participating in the athletic or sporting event participates with and competes against other athletes based on the athlete’s biological sex as indicated on the athlete’s original birth certificate issued at the time of birth.”

Griffey told the Star that sex and gender simply can’t be changed because people feel a certain way.

“We are seeing more and more transgender athletes competing and posting victories in traditionally gendered sports competitions, and doing so to the detriment of girls and women biologically born female,” Griffey admitted. “Boys and men, due to testosterone levels, bigger bone structure, greater lung capacity, and larger heart size, have physical advantages in sports relative to girls and women.”

What else?

Griffey also said the bill is in direct contrast to a measure put forward by the U.S. House of Representatives. The new federal measure, the Equality Act, would consider gender identity a “protected status” under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

“With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushing through passage in the U.S. House of Representative HR 5 — the Equality Act — that, among other things, creates a civil right for male athletes to self-identify as females in sports competitions, I believe it is important for states to take a stand,” Griffey added. “This is what I seek to do through the filing of House Bill 1572.”