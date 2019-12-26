Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel touted President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and said he is responsible for America “leading on the world stage.”
Her comments came in a Thursday tweet, where she listed five key global accomplishments by the president.
She wrote:
“America is leading on the world stage under @realDonaldTrump!
- ISIS caliphate defeated, their leader killed.
- Negotiated #USMCA (United States-Mexica-Canada Agreement).
- Two historic summits with North Korea.
- Withdrew from terrible Iran nuclear deal.
- Hard-hitting sanctions on Russia, China.”