Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel touted President Donald Trump’s accomplishments and said he is responsible for America “leading on the world stage.”

Her comments came in a Thursday tweet, where she listed five key global accomplishments by the president.

She wrote:

“America is leading on the world stage under @realDonaldTrump!

  • ISIS caliphate defeated, their leader killed.
  • Negotiated #USMCA (United States-Mexica-Canada Agreement).
  • Two historic summits with North Korea.
  • Withdrew from terrible Iran nuclear deal.
  • Hard-hitting sanctions on Russia, China.”
