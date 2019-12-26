The office of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was raided Thursday, and the politician was dragged out by Russian authorities.

Authorities used power tools to enter the headquarters of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) before confiscating equipment including laptops, according to Reuters.

The Federal Bailiffs Service told the wire service that its actions were part of a criminal investigation, but that nobody was detained.

Navalny and his allies have reportedly said the raid was linked to his refusal to delete a video accusing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and businessman Alisher Usmanov of corruption.

The opposition leader was ordered by the court to delete the video following a defamation lawsuit.

The raid follows the forced conscription of Navalny ally Ruslan Shaveddinov, who Navalny has said was sent to a defense base on an archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

The opposition leader has described this as a kidnapping.

Earlier this year supporters of Navalny also saw raids on their homes and offices by Russian law enforcement.