On Wednesday’s broadcast of TBS’s “Full Frontal,” host Samantha Bee joked that Jesus “loves” her and “hates Fox News.”

Bee said, “You know in a lot of Christmas specials, this would be the time when I would learn the true meaning of Christmas, but I already know it. Here it is: At Christmas, we celebrate the birth of a man whose message was one of radical kindness. A man who said whatever you do for the least of these, you do for me. If you’re not doing your best to show compassion for the poor, the weak, the sick, and yes, the immigrants than you are doing Christmas wrong.”

She added, “I don’t care what the hell is on your Starbucks cup. Anyway, Jesus loves me, and he hates Fox News. Bye!”

