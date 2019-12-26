Director Martin Scorsese’s comments about the Marvel film franchise weren’t forgotten by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese, who wrapped her Christmas presents for her father in “Avengers” wrapping paper.

“Look at what I’m wrapping my Dad’s X-mas gifts in,” Francesca Scorsese wrote in the caption to an Instagram story showing her presents wrapped in paper featuring Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Black Panther, and Iron Man, according to USA Today.

Martin Scorsese made headlines after comparing the multi-billion dollar franchise to “theme parks,” in an interview with Empire magazine earlier this year.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” he said.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know?” the Academy Award-winning director added. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

He later elaborated on his thoughts about the superhero franchise in an opinion piece for The New York Times.

“What’s not there is revelation, mystery or genuine emotional danger,” he wrote. “Nothing is at risk. The pictures are made to satisfy a specific set of demands, and they are designed as variations on a finite number of themes.”