President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump lashes out at Pelosi on Christmas, decries ‘scam impeachment’ Christmas Day passes in North Korea with no sign of ‘gift’ to US Prosecutors: Avenatti was M in debt during Nike extortion MORE quipped that the removal of his cameo from a Canadian airing of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump expresses confidence on USMCA, touts Democrat support Trump, Trudeau discuss USMCA as deal appears imminent Trump rips media coverage that ‘mocked’ him during NATO summit MORE’s retaliation for trade disputes between Canada and the U.S. in a tweet Thursday.

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” Trump tweeted, linking to coverage by a Tampa-area Fox affiliate about the television edit of Trump’s appearance in the 1992 film, which was shot while he owned New York’s Plaza Hotel, a key location in the film.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Trump also tweeted that the film would “never be the same! (just kidding).”

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has said Trump’s cameo was cut to accommodate commercials, and said the edit dates back to 2014.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2019

Trump previously called Trudeau “two-faced” after the prime minister was seemingly caught on camera gossiping about the president with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron during a NATO summit in London.