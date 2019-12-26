President Donald Trump has responded to the controversy surrounding his cameo in the Christmas classic Home Alone being removed by a Canadian broadcaster.

The president joked that the edit was revenge by Canadian President Justin Trudeau.

Watch how they cut Trump out of Home Alone. This is 1984 level pic.twitter.com/xkJaVfTWYg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 26, 2019

The internet was ablaze on Christmas, when some viewers noticed that the scene with Trump had been removed when it aired on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade! https://t.co/sndS7YvIGR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

“I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!” Trump tweeted, linking to an article about the censored scene.

Trump followed up by tweeting that “the movie would never be the same,” but noted that he was kidding.

The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019

The CBC claims that his scene was removed during edits to make room for commercials in 2014.

