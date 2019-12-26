President Donald Trump on Thursday quipped about being removed from Canada’s broadcast of “Home Alone 2,” tweeting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not like “paying up on Nato or trade.”

The CBC claims it nixed Trump from the 10-second scene over time constraints.

Chuck Thompson, the CBC’s head of public affairs, said in a statement the edits “were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, ‘Home Alone 2’ was edited for time,” Thompson said. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie, as none of them were integral to the plot.”

Trump also tweeted the film would “never be the same (just kidding),” along with an article by Mediaite titled, “‘Censorship’: Fox & Friends Calls Out Canadian Broadcaster for Removing Trump From Home Alone.”

Trump in the original scene is asked for directions to the lobby of Manhattan’s famous Plaza Hotel by the movie’s star, Macaulay Culkin. Trump purchased the hotel in 1988.