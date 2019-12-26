President Donald Trump warned California Gov. Gavin Newsom that the federal government will get involved if Newsom is unable to solve the state’s homeless problem.

Trump’s threat came in a Wednesday tweet.

The president wrote: “Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

Fox News noted that earlier this month Newsom had blamed the administration for the rising homeless population in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles. Newsom said the White House had taken no action on a proposal to get people in homes first and add job skills training and addiction services later.

They’re not serious about this issue,” Newsom had said

The news network, citing a Department of Housing and Urban Development report, said California has led the nation in the number of homeless people with a total of about 130,000 as of January 2018.

Trump had blasted Newsom in a series of tweets last month for his handling of the devastating wildfires that blazed across California.

The president had said Newsom, a Democrat, had “done a terrible job of forest management.” And the president warned: “Get your act together Governor.”