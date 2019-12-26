Earlier this month the presiding judge of the top-secret FISA court, Rosemary Collyer rebuked the Obama FBI for serious abuses in its efforts to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016.

But Collyer was warned in 2018 about the fraudulent FISA applications by Rep. Devin Nunes.

In fact there was evidence back in May that the top Executives in Obama’s FBI all knew that there were multiple copies of the Steele dossier and yet they signed multiple FISA warrant applications to spy on President Trump anyways.

In fact, President Trump was aware of the Obama deep state scam on the FISA Court back in 2018.

Trump tweeted out FOX News legal expert Gregg Jarrett’s comments from his Hannity appearance.

Jarrett said the FISA judge should call in DOJ and FBI operatives behind the FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and the Trump administration and press criminal charges.

President Trump agreed.

“Ohr told the FBI it (the Fake Dossier) wasn’t true, it was a lie and the FBI was determined to use it anyway to damage Trump and to perpetrate a fraud on the court to spy on the Trump campaign. This is a fraud on the court. The Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court is in…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

…charge of the FISA court. He should direct the Presiding Judge, Rosemary Collier, to hold a hearing, haul all of these people from the DOJ & FBI in there, & if she finds there were crimes committed, and there were, there should be a criminal referral by her….” @GreggJarrett — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018

