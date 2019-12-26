After taking a brief break from battling his political opponents to wish his 68 million followers a Merry Christmas and retweet a “peace, love and happiness”-filled statement from the First Lady on Christmas Day, President Trump returned to firing away at Democratic leaders, particularly House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a series of posts that started Christmas Day and ratcheted up the next morning, Trump unloaded on Pelosi and her fellow Democrats for how they’ve conducted the partisan impeachment campaign.

“Why should Crazy Nancy Pelosi, just because she has a slight majority in the House, be allowed to Impeach the President of the United States?” he tweeted Wednesday (tweets below). “Got ZERO Republican votes, there was no crime, the call with Ukraine was perfect, with ‘no pressure,’” Trump said, referencing the Ukrainian president’s repeated insistence that he felt no pressure from the Trump administration to conduct investigations. “She said it must be ‘bipartisan……& overwhelming,’ but this Scam Impeachment was neither,” Trump continued. “Also, very unfair with no Due Process, proper representation, or witnesses. Now Pelosi is demanding everything the Republicans weren’t allowed to have in the House. Dems want to run majority Republican Senate. Hypocrites!” Trump continued to blast away at Pelosi and company on Thursday morning, this time highlighting their claims that the need for impeachment was urgent because Trump supposedly poses a “threat to national security.”

“The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because ‘President Trump is a threat to National Security’ (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly. Liars!” he wrote, referencing Pelosi’s widely criticized decision to delay handing over the articles of impeachment to the Senate so the trial can begin.

To illustrate his “do nothing” characterization of the Democrats, Trump then pointed to the deteriorating state of Pelosi’s district. “Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime,” he wrote. “It has gotten so bad, so fast – she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

Trump’s shot at Newsom continued a theme he began on Christmas Day.

In response to Newsom attempting to blame his state’s homeless crisis on Trump’s Department of Housing and Urban Development doing “nothing” about homelessness rather than California’s progressive policies (video below), Trump wrote, “Governor Gavin [Newsom] has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!”

The tweet was a response to conservative Tomi Lahren likewise slamming Newsom. “Take accountability, Gavin,” she wrote. “This is your state and you and your democratic cohorts created this mess. You can’t blame [Donald Trump] forever. Step away from the hair gel and get to work!!!”

