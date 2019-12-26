President Donald Trump’s cameo in “Home Alone 2” was cut out by Canada Broadcasting Corp. this week, reports Fox News.

The CBC claims it nixed Trump from the 10-second scene for commercial purposes.

Chuck Thompson, the CBC’s head of public affairs, said in a statement the edits “were done in 2014 when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” Thompson said. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie, as none of them were integral to the plot.”

Trump in the original scene is asked for directions to the lobby of Manhattan’s famous Plaza Hotel by the movie’s star, Macaulay Culkin. Trump purchased the hotel in 1988.

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.

Donald Trump Jr. slammed the network for the omission along with guests on the popular morning show, “Fox & Friends.”

Trump during a Christmas Eve phone call with overseas troops was asked whether “Home Alone 2” was his favorite movie.

“Well, I’m in Home Alone 2,” Trump said. “A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas.

“It’s been a good movie, and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it.”