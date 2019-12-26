Got money in a mutual fund? Have a bit of a stock portfolio? Those shares your aunt left you? Even a retirement or pension plan?

You gotta like President Donald Trump.

A report from CNBC explains that the stock markets under Trump stack up “well” against the majority of his predecessors.

“The S&P 500 has returned more than 50% since Trump was elected, more than double the 23% average market return of presidents three years into their term, according to data from Bespoke Investment Group dating to 1928,” the report said.

And, further, “The bellwether index gained more than 28% this year, well above the average 12.8% return of year three for past U.S. presidents.”

The report said, “Despite the volatility from the U.S.-China trade war, 2019 has been a year of all-time highs for the major stock averages. The S&P 500 crossed 3,200 for the first time ever last week, hitting its seventh round-number milestone of 2019. While business investment slumped due to uncertainty surrounding the world’s two largest economies, public market investors remained confident enough to put money into stocks.”

The economy got a boost from decisions by the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates three times in the year, and “markets were also helped by one of the tightest labor markets in history, with the unemployment rate currently at 3.5%, its lowest since 1969,” the report said.

“And since Americans were working, they were also spending. The strong U.S. consumer held the economy up during some reported manufacturing contractions. Consumers also held strong amid a messy bond market, when shorter-term bond yields rose above long-term yields, causing the yield curve to invert, a phenomenon known to precede recessions. The curve has since steepened and is no longer inverted.”

Trump’s first year, the report reveals, was about triple the presidential average, gaining 19.4%, and analysts noted recently that the Dow Jones has exploded by 10,000 points since Trump’s victory, moving past the rarified air of the 28,000 mark.

Bumps in the economy have been minor, the report said, such as at the end of his second year, when the U.S.-China trade war moved into uncertain territory and the Federal Reserve actually raised rates.

“If history is any guide, Trump is in for another strong year in 2020. Stocks are up in year four more than 66% of the time and the S&P 500 returns an average of 5.7%, according to Bespoke,” said the report.