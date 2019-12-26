The Treasury Department auctioned seven-year notes Thursday, closing the door on a record year for sales of longer-term debt in 2019.

The auction lifted the total of notes and bonds sold by the U.S. government with maturities ranging from two to 30 years to $2.55 trillion, a 26% increase from 2017, when Congress and President Trump agreed to massive corporate tax cuts.

Aggregate demand at U.S. government debt auctions has remained stable in recent years, with investors and bond dealers submitting bids totaling more than twice the amount of notes and bonds for sale. That comes even though yields on the securities have swung from multiyear highs to multiyear lows during the period.

While total demand has held steady, some of the bidders taking away the securities at auction have changed, according to Treasury data.

The share of the debt purchased by investors was the largest since the government began releasing auction data, totaling about three-quarters of securities sold. Investors—including mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign buyers—submitted bids for more than nine-tenths of what the government raised. Bond dealers, conversely, purchased their smallest share of the debt since data became available.

The amount of government debt is expected to rise, eventually pushing up the size of government debt auctions in coming years, as the U.S. is forecast to run trillion-dollar budget deficits for the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Demand for Treasury securities should remain robust even as the supply of bonds grows, said

Thomas Simons,

a money-market economist at Jefferies Financial Group.

“There’s still a very significant contingent of buyers who continue to need to buy longer-dated positive-yielding sovereign debt,” he said. “These long-term trends should continue to hold.”

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell for a second consecutive trading session, settling at 1.904%, compared with 1.909% Tuesday and 2.684% at the end of last year. The bond market was closed Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, declined 0.1% Thursday to a recent 90.44.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com