(CAPITOL PUBLIC RADIO) As California seeks to crack down on worker misclassification, predatory lending and consumer data privacy, some companies are fighting back — by flat-out refusing to comply with new laws that they say don’t apply to them.

Facebook, for example, says it doesn’t need to change its web tracking service when California’s new data privacy law takes effect in January.

Uber has insisted its drivers can still be classified as independent contractors, despite lawmakers codifying a state Supreme Court ruling that suggests they’re employees.

And money lenders are partnering with out-of-state banks to get around a newly passed interest rate cap on loans between $2,500 and $10,000.

