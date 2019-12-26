Angry leftists stormed the village church in Kleinhüningen, Switzerland and disrupted the service on Christmas Eve.

The unhinged mob were outraged over Pastor Christine Dietrich‘s harsh comments on Islam.

Pi-News reported:

It was just after 10 p.m. The celebration had only just begun, the organist was playing the introductory piece when several masked people rose. “I hadn’t noticed these people before,” says Pastor Christine Dietrich, who led the service. Apparently, the young people only sat in the church like normal churchgoers and disguised themselves shortly afterwards.

“They got up, spread out their sheets and announced that they would now do a Christmas campaign,” Dietrich says. Some worshipers initially thought that the performance was part of the program. He did not, as it quickly became clear: “Our message is: peace instead of agitation,” called an activist. Dietrich would preach about the light of peace. “But this peace is hypocritical!” The pastor had run an extreme right-wing website for years and never distanced herself from it. “We urge them to take a stand against Islamophobia and racism today.”

In concrete terms, the pastor is accused of having worked as an author on the “Politically Incorrect” website until 2011. It was less about her posts than the fact that she wrote for this platform at all.