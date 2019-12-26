Actor Steven Yeun on Thursday endorsed entrepreneur Andrew YangAndrew YangButtigieg campaign introduces contest for lowest donation Yang asks ‘Where’s Tulsi?’ after video of Democratic candidates leaves her out Democratic strategist: Impeachment is ‘moral obligation’ MORE in the Democratic presidential primary.

“The Walking Dead” star said Yang’s position as a political outsider would help him in serving the country.

“After meeting and speaking with Andrew Yang several times, I didn’t see a traditional politician; I saw a real human being who is authentic and genuinely cares deeply about everyday people and our country,” Yeun said in a statement shared by the campaign.

“I think he is rising to the challenge of a new world and he’s uniquely thinking about the future and the life we will leave for our children and further generations,” he continued.

Yeun, who also starred in the movie “Burning,” immigrated to the U.S. from South Korea with his family when he was young. He was raised in Troy, Mich.

Yang said he’s “thrilled” to have Yeun as part of the “growing Yang Gang.”

“His story is a true testament to the American Dream that immigrants from around the world come to this country to pursue,” Yang said.

The candidate added that the endorsement is also exciting because he and his wife Evelyn are fans of “The Walking Dead.”

Yang received more celebrity support earlier this month when Donald Glover, also known by his stage name Childish Gambino, joined the Yang campaign as a “creative consultant.”