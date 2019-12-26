Actor Steven Yeun has endorsed entrepreneur Andrew Yang in his run for the Democratic presidential nomination, The Hill reports.

Yeun, who starred in AMC’s “The Walking Dead” for several years, highlighted Yang’s status as a non-politician as one of his reasons for supporting the candidate.

“After meeting and speaking with Andrew Yang several times, I didn’t see a traditional politician; I saw a real human being who is authentic and genuinely cares deeply about everyday people and our country,” Yeun said in a statement that was released by the Yang campaign.

“I think he is rising to the challenge of a new world and he’s uniquely thinking about the future and the life we will leave for our children and further generations,” he added.

Yeun recently starred in the festival-hit “Burning,” which filmed in his native South Korea, though he immigrated to the U.S. as a child and grew up in Troy, Michigan.

Yang told the Hill he’s “thrilled” that Yeun has joined the “growing Yang Gang,” adding, “his story is a true testament to the American Dream that immigrants from around the world come to this country to pursue.”