Sunday, President Donald Trump spoke at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he trashed the Green New Deal and all who support the disastrous plan.

“The green new deal, I think it’s a wonderful thing I do want to think about it. I want to study it closely. I want to see whether or not we should use airplanes again,” Trump said sarcastically.

“How about the Senator from Hawaii, nasty, nasty horrible…what she says is so mean and so angry. She’s not the smartest person on the planet. She wants the Green New Deal, and they informed her that that doesn’t include airplanes. And they said, what are you going to do? And they talked about building a trail to Hawaii,” Trump said.

Watch the video below for more details.

Back in April, “White House Brief” host Jon Miller responded to a cartoon narrated by House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), that depicted how “wonderful” the future would be under the New Green Deal. Miller’s version was both more realistic and not as optiministic.

Watch the video below for more details.

[embedded content]

Green New Deal DISASTER: Miller Imagines What AOC’s Green New Future Would Look Like | Ep 354



youtu.be



Use Code WHB to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Jon Miller?

To enjoy more of Jon’s take on what’s happening at the White House that the mainstream media isn’t telling you, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.