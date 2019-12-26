A terrifying home invasion attempt in Florida was caught on surveillance video the night of Christmas Eve, when a suspect grabbed an 11-year-old girl and followed her inside her house while attempting to quiet the child.

The girl is safe, and a suspect has been nabbed after the child’s father chased the alleged burglar out of the home.

What are the details?

Ava Kloepfer, 11, stepped out on the back porch of her home on Tuesday, when she was startled by an intruder who can be seen on video grabbing the child by the arm, and pushing her back inside the house while he followed. Moments later, the suspect can be seen fleeing as Ava’s father, Derek Kloepfer, ran to confront the intruder.

Kloepfer told WOFL-TV the suspect had “a scared look in his eye and automatically turned around and ran.” He added, “If I would have grabbed him, I’m sure there would have been some consequences.”

Kloepfer called 911 and said police responded in roughly five minutes, and were able to apprehend the suspect about an hour later.

Authorities say Steven Hasugulgum, 21, is the man who grabbed Ava. After the attack, a woman who lived nearby called authorities saying a suspect matching Hasugulgum’s description tried to burglarize her home, and described the intruder as “acting erratic and holding a hammer.”

The neighbor said that after she relocked her door, the suspect ran to the woman’s SUV and tried to open it, but she set off the vehicle’s panic alarm and scared him off. Deputies surrounded the area and used a K-9 unit to assist in tracking the perpetrator.

Hasugulgum is being held on $20,000 bond on charges of battery and attempted burglary. He is a citizen of the Federated States of Micronesia. The suspect’s status with Immigration and Customs Enforcement is unknown at the time of this writing.

As for the Kloepfer family, they are relieved the alleged intruder has been detained but will take extra precautions in the future. “My daughter is feeling safer now, so I’m happy,” Kloepfer told WOFL, adding that from now on, “the back door will be locked and the kid will have to stay inside.”