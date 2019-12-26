A Washington police officer was brought to tears this week, after receiving a gift from grateful community members in tribute to his recently-fallen K-9 partner.

What are the details?

Officer Josh Madsen has been mourning the loss of K-9 Officer Lemon, who died

earlier this month from complications following a medical crisis. Lemon lived with Officer Madsen and his family.

To honor the dog’s memory, a family who had recently been helped by Officer Madsen presented him with a gift — a stuffed animal resembling the dog he loved so much. When Officer Madsen unwrapped the present, he was visibly moved.



The gift was from citizen Cassandra Berg and her children. She told

WAGA-TV that Officer Madsen had helped them through a tough time, and had brought her kids to the police station to meet the K-9 officers.

“It was one of the best days of mine and my kids’ lives because with what we were going through,” Berg told the outlet. “We thought there was no hope but just that one day with some caring officers and their dogs, it just showed me and my family that we had hope again.”

Berg took video of Officer Madsen opening the present and posted it to Facebook.

“This officer helped us out so much in our time of need so it was so awesome to give back to him something so special,” Berg wrote online.