An armed suspect allegedly pistol whipped a store clerk days before Christmas and then got shot dead after the clerk retrieved a handgun.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that two suspects allegedly entered the convenience store wearing dark clothing. The suspects split up, with one going behind the counter to allegedly recover cash from the register. In the process of doing this, he appears to pistol whip the clerk before yelling to his accomplice, “He got a gun, bro.”

The clerk was allegedly able to shoot the suspect during the struggle that ensued and the suspect was able to run out of the store before collapsing. Officers found him “on the ground near the store at the intersection of Lynbrook Street and Desanie Way.” He was pronounced dead.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office identified the deceased robbery suspect as 31-year-old Michael Andrew.

