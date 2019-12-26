While 2019 isn’t technically over, it’s close enough to the end of the year that we can look back and create a bunch of “best of” lists.

The Washington Free Beacon has done just that, with the latest of the outlet’s supercuts from senior writer David Rutz. Rutz put together a hilarious video of left-wing media outlet MSNBC’s worst takes in 2019.

He starts off, naturally, with Fartgate, the moment Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) appeared to pass gas during an interview with MSNBC “Hardball” host Chris Matthews. Shortly after the appearance, people questioned whether if it was actually Matthews who was the culprit, prompting MSNBC to claim that neither man made the noise, it was due to a mug being scraped along the desk in studio. The explanation seemed implausible.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The video continues with MSNBC worrying that – gasp – the 2020 Trump campaign was “mining data from merchandise sales,” as if this were somehow unethical and had never been done by any campaign ever before.

Another clip showed a guest claiming there wasn’t “a strain of racism” on the Left with a straight face. This is the party that claims people who don’t vote for a person of color is racist, yet Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) recently dropped out of the Democrat presidential primary. Another clip saw a guest continuously claiming “people will die” if Congress didn’t implement the Green New Deal, which, like nearly all climate change proposals, would have crippled the economy without reducing greenhouse gasses one iota.

Chris Hayes makes the video for claiming “it really seems like the bad guys won here” after Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned once news broke that she slept with members of her staff. The relationships were consensual, though one of the staffers seemed hurt afterwards, but the Left has spent years telling us that subordinates simply cannot consent to sexual relationships from their superiors – at least that’s the case when a male superior sleeps with a female employee. For Katie Hill, the was portrayed as the victim, because to the Left, all women are victims.

MSNBC had on a guest this year who told Democrats to impeach Vice President Mike Pence first (for what, we don’t know), and strike a deal where if Trump then didn’t appoint a new vice president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) would become president.

Another guest claimed the Trump administration was to blame for Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, saying the convicted sex offender was in their “custody.”

And of course, who could fit the network’s breathless coverage of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s hate crime hoax. Smollett claimed that random Trump supporters in Chicago were roaming the street late last night, randomly, we’re to assume, with a bottle of bleach and a noose just looking for him. He claimed they beat him, said “This is [Make America Great Again] country,” poured bleach on him, wrapped the noose around his neck, and shouted racial and homophobic slurs at him. The city of Chicago investigated the allegations and found evidence that Smollett had paid two Nigerian brothers to attack him.