A wild brawl broke out at an upstate New York mall on Christmas Eve, with participants causing mayhem in the beef jerky outlet store, according to a video of the incident.

A video posted to Twitter showed at least ten people throw punches at each other and knock over display items at Albany’s Crossgates Mall on Tuesday.

SHIT JUST GOT ACTIVE AT THE MALL pic.twitter.com/VeoSrRuuE2 — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 24, 2019

The clip has since gone viral, racking up 2.8 million views as of Thursday afternoon.

“Out of the store! Out of the store!” one person could be heard yelling in the video.

It did not appear that there were any customers in the store at the time of the brawl, and the two employees’ efforts to break up the melee proved to be futile.

Towards the end of the video, the brawl moves to the front of the beef jerky store. With all the mayhem going on, a table and all its contents were knocked over in the store.

The Albany Times Union reported that police were called to keep the peace at the mall on Tuesday but no arrests have been made as of Thursday.