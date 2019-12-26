While some of her Democratic primary opponents used their Christmas greetings to spread their political message, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard opted instead to do a little caroling.

The primary message among those candidates who chose to politicize the holidays seemed to be a concerted attack on the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren recalled a migrant child who passed away last Christmas in the custody of American border patrol officials.

One year ago today, Felipe Gómez Alonzo died in CBP custody. He was just eight years old. This Christmas, I’m heartsick for all of the families who won’t be celebrating together today because of the Trump administration’s cruel treatment of immigrants and asylum-seekers. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 25, 2019

What Warren did not mention was the fact that Alonzo’s father, who was with him when he crossed the border, had refused further treatment of him. When officials noticed that his condition had worsened, they took him to the hospital anyway, where he passed away in spite of their efforts to help him.

Dr. Jill Biden, who has been campaigning with her husband and former Vice President Joe Biden, also delivered a holiday message that attacked current immigration policies. “On Sunday, I walked across the Gateway International Bridge into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico to meet with asylum seekers. I witnessed both the cruelty of our policy and the grace of acts of kindness,” she tweeted Christmas Eve.

On Sunday, I walked across the Gateway International Bridge into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico to meet with asylum seekers. I witnessed both the cruelty of our policy and the grace of acts of kindness. pic.twitter.com/Xz2SbMJuzK — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) December 24, 2019

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed the trend as well, claiming that Jesus Christ was born “not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee.”

Today I join millions around the world in celebrating the arrival of divinity on earth, who came into this world not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee. No matter where or how we celebrate, merry Christmas. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 25, 2019

The mayor was roundly criticized by those who argued that there was no indication that Joseph was poor — Jesus’ humble origins were the result of the inn having no available rooms, not his parents’ inability to afford one — or that he was a refugee. (RELATED: Buttigieg Slammed For Christmas Tweet Saying Jesus Was A Refugee)

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders fired off a series of tweets Christmas Eve covering everything from health care, education and the possible privatization of the U.S. Postal Service to climate change and illegal immigration.

I believe that every person in America deserves to live in dignity and security. That is why we must guarantee health care, decent housing, a living wage and a good education to all our people. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 24, 2019

Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of postal workers who are working so hard this holiday season—and every day throughout the year. Together we are going to strengthen the Postal Service and protect it from privatization. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 24, 2019

It is not enough to say we will rejoin the Paris Agreement. We need to build a mass movement of people to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and pass a Green New Deal. That is what this campaign is about. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 24, 2019

Millions of undocumented people in America should not be living in fear that they or their loved ones will be deported this holiday season. We need to bring people out of the shadows, reinstate and expand DACA and provide a pathway to citizenship. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 24, 2019

While some made it all about the politics, Gabbard made it clear that “ohana” was her only holiday priority. With family and friends by her side, she hit the streets in her neighborhood — not to campaign, but to spread a little extra Christmas cheer.

So much fun doing some impromptu Christmas caroling to a few of our neighbors last night! #Christmas2019 pic.twitter.com/NhcUooDrDX — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 26, 2019

Gabbard was not alone in her efforts to keep the politics out of Christmas.

Billionaire Tom Steyer delivered a simple holiday message.

Merry Christmas! Wishing everyone a joyous holiday. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 25, 2019

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s call for kindness and charity stopped short of any added political jabs.

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate! May the reason for the season inspire us to celebrate redeeming, unconditional love and also practice it. May we serve the poor, relieve suffering, welcome the stranger, visit the imprisoned and love our neighbor. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 25, 2019

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was all about family — and the new toys they found under the tree Wednesday.

And you are never too old for a new Christmas toy. From our family to yours, Merry Christmas!???? pic.twitter.com/s8TIsSX24F — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 25, 2019

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent the day giving back.

Thank you to the hard working staff, families, and incredible kids at @StMarysKidsNY for allowing me to spend Christmas with you. Their smiles and resilience is a reminder to us all that even in the toughest of times, we cannot give up hope. pic.twitter.com/phdnAJI469 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 25, 2019

Even Gabbard was back to business as usual by Thursday morning, however, as she bid “aloha” to her neighbors and headed back to New Hampshire. “Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas!” she said as she boarded the plane.

We closed out last night with some family fun and singing Christmas carols to our neighbors. Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas! Now it’s #Thursdaymorning and we are on a plane, off to New Hampshire! Aloha! pic.twitter.com/Ke81Qk6vlb — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) December 26, 2019