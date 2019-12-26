https://dailycaller.com/2019/12/26/2020-democrats-christmas-political-weapon-tulsi-gabbard-caroling/

While some of her Democratic primary opponents used their Christmas greetings to spread their political message, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard opted instead to do a little caroling.

The primary message among those candidates who chose to politicize the holidays seemed to be a concerted attack on the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren recalled a migrant child who passed away last Christmas in the custody of American border patrol officials.

What Warren did not mention was the fact that Alonzo’s father, who was with him when he crossed the border, had refused further treatment of him. When officials noticed that his condition had worsened, they took him to the hospital anyway, where he passed away in spite of their efforts to help him.

Dr. Jill Biden, who has been campaigning with her husband and former Vice President Joe Biden, also delivered a holiday message that attacked current immigration policies. “On Sunday, I walked across the Gateway International Bridge into Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico to meet with asylum seekers. I witnessed both the cruelty of our policy and the grace of acts of kindness,” she tweeted Christmas Eve.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg followed the trend as well, claiming that Jesus Christ was born “not in riches but in poverty, not as a citizen but as a refugee.”

The mayor was roundly criticized by those who argued that there was no indication that Joseph was poor — Jesus’ humble origins were the result of the inn having no available rooms, not his parents’ inability to afford one — or that he was a refugee. (RELATED: Buttigieg Slammed For Christmas Tweet Saying Jesus Was A Refugee)

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders fired off a series of tweets Christmas Eve covering everything from health care, education and the possible privatization of the U.S. Postal Service to climate change and illegal immigration.

While some made it all about the politics, Gabbard made it clear that “ohana” was her only holiday priority. With family and friends by her side, she hit the streets in her neighborhood — not to campaign, but to spread a little extra Christmas cheer.

Gabbard was not alone in her efforts to keep the politics out of Christmas.

Billionaire Tom Steyer delivered a simple holiday message.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker’s call for kindness and charity stopped short of any added political jabs.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was all about family — and the new toys they found under the tree Wednesday.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg spent the day giving back.

Even Gabbard was back to business as usual by Thursday morning, however, as she bid “aloha” to her neighbors and headed back to New Hampshire. “Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas!” she said as she boarded the plane.

