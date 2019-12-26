A lawyer representing the whistleblower, whose complaint filed to Congress was the impetus for the impeachment inquiry, questioned why Sen. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnTikTok chief cancels Capitol Hill meetings, inflaming tensions Lawsuits pose new challenge for TikTok TikTok’s leader to meet with lawmakers next week MORE (R-Tenn.) remains a member of the whistleblower protection caucus following a November comment about his client who brought attention to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump lashes out at Pelosi on Christmas, decries ‘scam impeachment’ Christmas Day passes in North Korea with no sign of ‘gift’ to US Prosecutors: Avenatti was M in debt during Nike extortion MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine.

“Sen #Whistleblower Protection Caucus was launched by bipartisan group in 2015 to raise awareness of need for adequate protections against retaliation for govt employees who call attention to wrongdoing,” attorney Mark Zaid tweeted on Thursday.

“Why is Sen @MarshaBlackburn still member given her hostility towards #WBers?” he added.

Zaid particularly referred to a Nov. 22 tweet by Blackburn in which she referred to impeachment witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman Alexander VindmanWhite House limits number of officials allowed to listen to Trump calls with foreign leaders: report Impeachment sets up Ukrainian Americans for 2020 political role Director of National Intelligence Maguire should stand for the whistleblower MORE as the “whistleblower’s handler.”

Many Republicans criticized the anonymous whistleblower, whose complaint eventually led to the impeachment inquiry into Trump and called on the person to testify.

In 2015, a group of bipartisan Senators launched the Whistleblower Protection Caucus to “foster bipartisan discussion on legislative issues affecting the treatment of whistleblowers and serve as a clearinghouse for current information on whistleblower developments of interest.”

Blackburn became a member of the group this year.