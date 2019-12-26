The approaching new year feels especially momentous because it marks the beginning of a new decade. Yet in a sense, new years and decades aren’t real; they’re merely concepts humans have made up to organize our days. Even the change at midnight from one day to the next is invented. Clocks strike midnight at different times across the globe, according to our definitions of time zones, but time itself keeps passing smoothly.

These imaginary boundaries between days and decades may be abstract concepts that we have dreamed up, but that doesn’t mean they’re not meaningful. This is how all of abstract mathematics works, too. It begins with human beings spotting patterns and relationships, which we then turn into concepts we can study. This is how numbers come into being. We observe a similarity between, say, a pair of cows, a pair of eyes and a pair of trees, and we make an abstract concept to represent it—the number two. Mathematicians and philosophers have various views about whether numbers “really” exist. I believe that they exist as ideas, which is enough for them to be useful to us.

Math develops beyond numbers by continuing the process of finding patterns and relationships, and turning them into progressively more abstract concepts. Thinking about numbers leads to equations, which come from relationships between numbers. If we think about relationships between equations, we get into the field of algebraic geometry. Thinking about relationships between whole fields of math leads to my own area of research, category theory.

A similar process gave us the concepts of days and years. Humans discovered patterns in the rate at which the earth rotates and the rate at which it orbits the sun. We then invented a way of organizing time in units that would line up with those cycles in a convenient way. Days and years occur regardless of human observation; the part that we imposed was the arbitrary decision of what would count as the “beginning” of each cycle—midnight and January 1.

The reason next year is a momentous-sounding 2020 is that the Western world decided to use Jesus of Nazareth as a reference point for counting years. The fact that we have 10 fingers also matters. Our usual way of writing numbers is based on multiples of 10, and that’s why we land on a round-looking number every 10 years. The change from 2018 to 2019 only involved adding an increment to the last digit of the number, leaving the first three unchanged.

But when we reach a multiple of 10 we have to change the last two digits, making it seem like a bigger change at the stroke of midnight. The year 2000 involved changing all of the digits of the year from 1999, so it seemed even more momentous, although it was really just another year. If we had 12 fingers, perhaps we would base our number system on multiples of 12 instead. In that case, next year would be written as 1204, not a round number at all.

We can regard neat numerical events such as the year 2020 as arbitrary and thus inconsequential, but I think that would be missing the point. Even though the roundness of a number is only relative to our counting system, it does have a psychological effect, as when we mark a particularly round birthday or anniversary. In 2020, for instance, concert halls around the world will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven, although hard-nosed logic would say that 250 is just another number. The abstractions of math need not invalidate our emotions. Both play a linked role in our experience of the world.