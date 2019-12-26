https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13100396

Top artists by gross North American ticket sales this decade

The Rolling

Stones

U2

Beyoncé

$1.2 billion

Gross ticket SALES OVER THE DECADE

1.0

Ed Sheeran

Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney

0.8

Bruce Springsteen

& The E Street Band

Roger

Waters

Elton John

Coldplay

Metallica

Taylor Swift

Eagles

Guns

n’ Roses

Jay-Z

One

Direction

0.6

Pink

Kenny

Chesney

Lady Gaga

Justin

Bieber

Tickets sold

0.4

4

6

8

10

12 million

Sources: Pollstar; Photos: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP (Rolling Stones); Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Entertainment (Beyoncé); excluding mobile Evan Agostini/Invision/AP (Swift); Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (U2)
Merrill Sherman/THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

By

Anne Steele

Concert tickets are more expensive than ever and fans seem more than willing to pay the price.

The Rolling Stones had the highest-grossing tour across North America this year, raking in $177.8 million, according to trade magazine Pollstar. Though the British rock band played just 16 dates, a hefty price tag—tickets averaged $226.61 a pop—helped them top the list.

Nine of the 10 highest-grossing concert tours this year had average ticket prices above $100, the magazine reported. Over the past decade, the average ticket price for the top 100 North American tours has increased 55% to $94.83. The average gross per show more than doubled over the past decade to $958,000.

The run-up comes as artists are relying more on touring for income, promoters have smartened up about pricing, and as ticketing companies are offering new technology to squeeze out scalpers and make more money the first time a ticket is sold. The high prices have caught the attention of the U.S. government, which has investigated concert promoter

Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

over its market power.

The boom in the live-events business fills a gap in many artists’ revenue streams. As piracy decimated recorded music sales starting in the early 2000s, artists began to rely more heavily on touring, especially over the past decade. Live shows account for some 75% of musicians’ income, compared with around 30% in the 1980s and 1990s, according to analysis by

Alan Krueger,

the late Princeton University economist.

High Notes

The live music business is booming with more shows, higher grosses and rising ticket prices.

Source: Pollstar

Among other things, artists and promoters have become more willing to sell their best seats for what the market will bear, something they avoided in the past either for fear of being perceived as taking advantage of loyal fans or because they didn’t know how much the public would be willing to pay.

“You have some artists who want to get the price for the ticket that consumers are willing to pay,” said

David Goldberg,

a former ticketing executive and now senior adviser to private-equity firm TPG’s growth-investing arm.

Share Your Thoughts

When is a concert ticket too expensive? Join the conversation below.

The shift in music consumption from physical and digital download sales to streaming has fueled the trend. Streaming—which now accounts for 80% of music consumption in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music—is helping artists reach more fans faster in markets around the world.

As artists have become more reliant on their live business, focus has turned to maximizing the income from concerts. Ticketing companies have introduced new technology to prevent scalpers from snapping up swaths of tickets and reselling them for a markup on sites like

eBay Inc.

’s StubHub, which recently sold to Geneva-based Viagogo Entertainment Inc. for $4.05 billion. Such moves have helped artists capture some of the value that has traditionally flowed into the $10 billion resale market.

Airline-style dynamic pricing, offered by Ticketmaster and others, makes it possible to change the list prices at any time or adjust them up or down automatically based on demand.

More

Promoters, meanwhile, have been pricing seats higher—particularly the most desirable ones, such as those at the front of the house—and collecting more on VIP packages like meet-and-greets and merchandise that get tacked onto tickets. Taking another page from airlines’ playbooks, Live Nation has begun charging more for aisle seats at some shows—labeling them “premium aisle seats” and collecting as much as $30 more a piece.

The concert giant ended 2018 with $10.79 billion in revenue, up 11% from the year prior. Live Nation’s Ticketmaster subsidiary holds an estimated 80% of the ticketing market, according to people in the concert industry.

The Rolling Stones had the highest-grossing tour across North America this year, raking in $177.8 million.


Photo:

mario anzuoni/Reuters

Dynamic-pricing efforts, which Live Nation identifies as its Platinum program, put an additional $500 million in artists’ pockets in the 18 months that ended in June, Chief Executive

Michael Rapino

said on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. That was driven largely by an increase of more than 30% in front-of-house pricing at amphitheaters and arenas globally, added Live Nation President

Joe Berchtold.

That higher pricing of the best seats is often accompanied by lower prices farther from the stage.

On a subsequent analyst call, Mr. Rapino said concert tickets are still “very affordable.”

“We believe the ticket is completely still underpriced,” he said, pointing to the still-robust secondary market. “We’ll make progress with the artists to keep pricing it better.”

The Justice Department last week reached an agreement with Live Nation following allegations the company has sought to strong-arm concert venues into using Ticketmaster. Live Nation denied the allegations, according to a court filing, but agreed to conditions requested by the Justice Department.

The department believes Live Nation’s conduct has violated the terms under which the government allowed the top concert promoter to merge with the dominant ticket seller in 2010. That agreement, known as a consent decree, forbid Live Nation from forcing venues that want to book the concert promoter’s tours to use Ticketmaster for those shows, and from retaliating when venues choose to use a ticketing competitor instead—conditions designed to keep consumer prices in check by preserving competition in the live event.

As ticket prices have risen, critics have questioned whether the settlement has worked as intended.

The new agreement will extend those conditions through 2025, and make it easier for the government to investigate and punish Live Nation for violations.

Write to Anne Steele at Anne.Steele@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications
The average gross per show more than doubled over the past decade to $958,000. An earlier version of the story incorrectly put the figure at $958 million. (Dec. 26, 2019)

Copyright ©2019 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

