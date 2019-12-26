“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot and her husband will co-produce a movie version of a book that had banned from Israeli high schools because of its depictions of a love story between an Israeli woman and a Palestinian man.

The Israeli actress and her husband, Yaron Varsano, will partner through their production company, Pilot Wave, with Israeli production company Keshet International for the movie version of Dorit Yabinyan’s “Borderlife,” also published in English as “All the Rivers,” reports Variety.

In the book, the couple falls in love in New York but hides their romance from family and friends. Israel’s Education Ministry ordered the book pulled from recommended reading lists for high school students in 2015, accusing it of “threatening Jewish identity.” After that, it became a best seller.

Keshet did not say if Gadot will play the starring role in the book’s movie adaptation. She is Gadot is now in Israel while on break between filming the new adaptation of Agatha Christie’s “Death on the Nile” and “Red Notice.”

Gadot and Varsano have launched several projects after founding Pilot Wave earlier this year, reports The Times of Israel, including a series about Jewish actress Hedy Lamarr and a movie about Polish Underground leader Irena Sendler, starring Gadot in both roles.

The company is also working on “My Dearest Fidel,” which will adapt Peter Kornbluh’s magazine article about a close friendship between Fidel Castro and ABC journalist Lisa Howard.

“Red Notice,” a feature film by Netflix, will also star Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The thriller is set for release in 2020, and is about the chase for a most-wanted art thief.