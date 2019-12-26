Donald Trump was very popular on the left in the black community until he ran for president as a Republican.

In ‘Home Alone 2’ Donald Trump made a cameo with the star Macaulay Culkin in the hotel hallway.

But last night when the state-run Canadian Broadcasting Corporation ran ‘Home Alone 2’ they cut the scene with Donald Trump.

It was too offensive?

Via Pajamas Media, viewers caught on to the CBC tricks!

You guys are the biggest bush league “journalists” of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bullshit it that? #Defund — James (@Jameseast_) December 23, 2019

@CBC Cutting Trump from Home Alone 2 is disgusting & your pathetic — Wrestling Fan Forever (@617WrestlingFan) December 25, 2019

#CBC is airing home alone 2 and edited out Donald Trump 😂😂😂 — Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) December 16, 2019

This is how the left operates.

With each day they’re becoming more and more like Joseph Stalin.

The post WOW! CBC Cuts Donald Trump’s ‘Home Alone 2’ Appearance Out of Christmas Broadcast appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.