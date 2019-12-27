On Monday, “White House Brief” host Jon Miller discussed founding father, John Adams, describing him as the most brilliant founding father of all. Adams knew that integrity would be an essential quality in the people if this small-government experiment were going to work. Miller explained that many of our problems the people would solve today if they elected men and women with integrity to represent them.

“The Constitution was made only for moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” — John Adams

