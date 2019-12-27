A 10-year-old girl died Thursday night following a medical emergency on an airplane leaving Los Angeles International Airport.

What are the details?

The young girl was identified as 10-year-old Janice Xu of West Vancouver, Canada. She reportedly went into cardiac arrest on the plane, which was departing LAX for Seattle, according to authorities.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene and “furiously worked” to resuscitate the girl, but according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, “all efforts were futile and the child was beyond medical help.”

Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Ian Gregor told the Los Angeles Times, “Delta Air Lines Flight 2423 to Seattle returned to LAX because of a passenger medical emergency.”

One passenger told KOMO News that first responders attempted to resuscitate Janice for a “long time.”

“Paramedics and a number of people came in and the young girl was in the back in the galley and they were doing CPR on her for a long time,” the passenger said.

Authorities pronounced the girl dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed, according to the coroner’s office.

The Los Angeles Police Department has ruled out foul play.