Actor Dean Cain — who has starred in many Hallmark films — has taken aim at the Salon writer who branded the feel-good films nothing more than “fascist propaganda” in a Christmas Day article.

What are the details?

On Friday, Cain addressed the remarks on “Fox & Friends,” blasting Salon and writer Amanda Marcotte for the remarks about the beloved movie channel.

Marcotte wrote that Hallmark films are “like a trip into an uncanny valley of shiny-teethed, blow-dried heteronormative whiteness, with only a few token movies with characters of color.”

Cain dismissed the remarks, calling them “insane.”

“Hallmark movies are about love,” he said. “They’re about bringing people together. They’re not about division or anything of that nature.”

Cain pointed out that the real culprit of fascism would be the author of the article, Marcotte.

“If you want to know who the fascist is, look who wrote the article,” Cain said. “They’re the fascists telling you what you should believe or what you have to do, or you have to conform to their view of what society should be, which is completely insane.”

Cain added that such attacks were “just a bunch of hate.”

Marcotte tweeted about the article on Thursday, writing, “ICYMI because you were enjoying the holiday: My piece analyzing the way empty kitsch like Hallmark movies works as fascist propaganda (which is why conservatives say it belongs to them).”