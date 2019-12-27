Two men have been kicked out of the U.S. National Guard over alleged white supremacist ties, which were brought forth by a liberal, antifascist activist group.

What are the details?



According to a Friday NBC News report, the group alleged that two guardsmen were leaders of Norse pagan group Ravensblood Kindred, a group that some believe endorses white supremacy.

Brandon Trent East, a former Alabama National Guardsman, said that he received a separation notice on Dec. 14. A spokesperson for the Alabama National Guard said that East has 45 days to contest the discharge. East said the Army recommended a “general” discharge, a step down from “honorable” discharge.

East says he is not a white supremacist at all, and his affiliation has more to do with spirituality than anything else.

“The whole race thing started with me finding Asatru or Odimism or whatever you want to call it, and seeing that as a better option than Christianity as a spirituality,” he insisted.

The second soldier, Georgia’s Dalton Woodward, did not comment on the termination, but a spokesperson for the Georgia National Guard confirmed Woodward’s departure.

What did the two men do?

According to NBC, both men attended a 2017 rally that featured white nationalist Richard Spencer. The outlet reported that East’s sign read, “The existence of our people is not negotiable.” Woodward’s sign read, “We have a right to exist.”

East, however, insists that he attended the rally because he was interested in learning more about the removal of Confederate monuments.

“That’s something I wanted to hear,” he explained. “And it turned into something a little more worse, obviously.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a spokesperson for Atlanta Antifascists said East was merely “dissembling his beliefs” in an attempt to make his statements and actions appear less extreme.