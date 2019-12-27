Staff and faculty members at Barnard College have reported getting racist robocalls from a group of white supremacists after the murder of freshman Tessa Majors, NBC News reports.

“We have become aware that robocall messages from a white supremacist group were received on many faculty and staff landlines at Barnard and may have been received by a small number of Columbia faculty and staff as well,” the university said in a statement. Barnard, which Majors attended, is a women’s college that falls under Columbia University’s umbrella.

“The contents of this message, related to Tess Majors’ recent death, are abhorrent and viciously racist,” the statement continued, adding that the school is working with the New York Police Department to end the calls.

“We take this attack on our values extremely seriously,” the statement read.

The eighteen-year-old was stabbed and killed in Morningside Park earlier this month in an apparent robbery that went wrong. One thirteen-year-old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, two other teenagers were questioned and released by police. None have been identified by NBC News because they are minors.