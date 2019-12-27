Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenPrimary debates threaten to leave people of color behind Longtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE (D) said Friday that he would not comply with a Senate subpoena to testify in President Trump Donald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE‘s impeachment trial.

“What are you going to cover?” Biden said when asked about a subpoena in an interview with the Des Moines Register’s executive editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke.”

He went on to say it would be part of Trump’s tactic to “take the focus off” himself.

[embedded content]

“Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off,” Biden continued. “This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”

The comments come as the Senate’s timeline for impeachment and witness strategy remains up in the air.

Lawmakers left the Capitol for their holiday recess without solid plans for a trial after House Democrats decided to delay transmitting the articles to the Senate.

The House voted before the holidays to impeach Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Under Senate rules, an impeachment trial starts the day after the House transmits the articles to the chamber, unless that day is a Sunday; however, Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPoll: More independent voters trusting of news stories Health care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment MORE (D-Calif.) declined to say when the articles would be handed over to the Senate, citing concerns that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHealth care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial MORE (R-Ky.) would not hold a “fair” trial. Her announcement came after a series of behind-the-scenes negotiations on a trial.

McConnell has indicated that he and Republican leadership will cooperate with the White House on the trial. He has also expressed an unwillingness to include witness testimony, which Democrats have demanded.

Biden is indirectly involved with impeachment, as the House inquiry was launched after a whistleblower report showed Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate the former vice president and his son, Hunter Biden. Trump requested information on the Biden family after Joe Biden pushed for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was looking into Burisma, a Ukrainian company with ties to Hunter Biden. Trump and Republicans have suggested corruption by the Bidens, but past investigations into the matter have shown no wrongdoing by Biden or his son. Despite past investigations, some are still calling for probes of Ukraine and corruption, and false claims that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election have also resurfaced.