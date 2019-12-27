Former Vice President Joe Biden, calling the administration “morally bankrupt,” ripped President Donald Trump over planned cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Biden, who is seeking the Democrats’ presidential nomination, made his comments in a Thursday tweet. He wrote: “Donald Trump is cutting food assistance for 700,000 people, but somehow found $1.4 billion for his sham of a border wall. This administration is morally bankrupt.”

The administration announced a plan earlier this month to end the food stamp benefits for about 700,000 people. Officials estimate the cuts will leave 688,000 people without food stamps by 2021 and 709,000 by 2024.