Former Vice President Joe Biden reiterated Friday that he would not comply with a subpoena to testify in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump if one is issued.

Biden, the national frontrunner in the Democratic primary races to challenge Trump in November, has not been subpoenaed, but Trump and his allies have discussed calling him to testify. Biden, his son Hunter and their business dealings in Ukraine were the focus of an investigation request Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that triggered that impeachment inquiry against him and led to two articles of impeachment.

Some Republicans voiced concern that the Bidens didn’t testify in the House inquiry, but Democrats controlled that part of the process and prevented subpoenas of either Joe or Hunter Biden. Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, where the trial will be held, and would be able to call Joe Biden or his son if they chose.

Biden said earlier this month he would not testify if called and backed up that statement in an interview Friday with the editorial board of the Des Moines Register.

Even if he volunteered to answer questions, Biden said, it would take the focus off Trump and let him off the hook for his misdeeds.

“What are you going to cover?” he asked Executive Editor Carol Hunter. “You guys are going to cover for three weeks anything that I said. And (Trump’s) going to get away. You guys buy into it all the time. Not a joke … Think what it’s about. It’s all about what he does all the time, his entire career. Take the focus off. This guy violated the Constitution. He said it in the driveway of the White House. He acknowledged he asked for help.”