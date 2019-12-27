(DAILY WIRE) A slew of pro-Second Amendment billboards have started to pop up around Virginia raising awareness of the radical anti-gun agenda that Democrats in the state are prepared to impose on law-abiding citizens with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

A source sent The Daily Wire a photograph of one of the billboards on Thursday night, which was paid for by the National Rifle Association (NRA) Institute For Legislative Action, and states:

The billboards come in response to Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement in November that he was “working” on confiscating guns from law-abiding gun owners.

