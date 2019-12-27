A slew of pro-Second Amendment billboards have started to pop up around Virginia raising awareness of the radical anti-gun agenda that Democrats in the state are prepared to impose on law-abiding citizens with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg.

A source sent The Daily Wire a photograph of one of the billboards on Thursday night, which was paid for by the National Rifle Association (NRA) Institute For Legislative Action, and states:

THE NORTHAM / BLOOMBERG GUN CONFISCATION PLAN STARTS JAN. 8 2 WEEKS

The billboards come in response to Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam’s announcement in November that he was “working” on confiscating guns from law-abiding gun owners. The Daily Wire reported:

During a Cabinet meeting on in early November, Northam “mentioned universal background checks, banning the sale of [semi-automatic firearms] and high-capacity magazines, restoring the law that limits purchases to one gun a month, and a red flag law that would empower a court to temporarily remove a gun from a person deemed to be a risk to himself or others,” The Washington Post reported. “We will at least start with those,” Northam said. When asked about confiscating guns from law-abiding citizens, Northam responded “that’s something I’m working [on] with our secretary of public safety,” adding that he will work with anti-gun activists on the issue.

The reaction to the announcement by Northam, who has managed to politically survive his KKK/blackface scandal, has been intense; 90% of the state has responded by declaring itself a “sanctuary” from the Democrats’ anti-gun rights agenda.

The news comes as a new report published at The Daily Caller noted that Democrats in the state have reportedly asked for hundreds of thousands of extra dollars in a new budget in preparation for jailing law-abiding gun owners:

The $250,000 is appropriated to the Corrections Special Reserve Fund in order to provide for the “increase in the operating cost of adult correctional facilities resulting from the enactment” of Northam’s gun control measures. Among the enumerated laws that this allocation is meant to fund is a ban on commonly-owned semi-automatic firearms, the criminalization of private firearms transfers, and gun confiscation orders issued without due process.

Bloomberg — who openly sympathizes with the Communist Party of China, which has millions locked up in concentration camps and has established a massive surveillance state that it uses to spy on its citizens in a crackdown on their freedoms — is the founder of the far-left group Everytown for Gun Safety. Bloomberg’s gun control organization outspent the NRA in Virginia during the 2018 elections and was a major factor in helping Democrats take over the entire state.

“The grassroots resistance to Virginia Democrats’ extreme anti-Second Amendment agenda has exploded as nearly 90% of the counties in the state have declared themselves to be sanctuary cities in response to the Democrats’ anti-freedom agenda,” The Daily Wire reported last week. “More than 100 cities, towns, and counties have passed resolutions in preparation for Democrats taking over the state who had indicated a desire to confiscate semi-automatic firearms from law-abiding citizens.”