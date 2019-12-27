Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) said Thursday that several of his Republican colleagues in the Senate have “severe misgivings” about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellHealth care, spending bills fuel busy year for K Street Trump goes after Pelosi in early morning tweets complaining about impeachment GOP predicts bipartisan acquittal at Trump impeachment trial MORE’s (R-Ky.) impeachment strategy to coordinate with the White House.

During a Capitol News Briefing on the Connecticut Network, Blumenthal spoke on the subject of impeachment, stating that there will be pressure on McConnell from other Republican lawmakers to employ a fair strategy for the impending impeachment trial in the upper chamber of Congress.

“I’ve talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable,” he said.



Earlier this month, McConnell told the press that he “is not an impartial juror. This is a political process,” when it came to impeachment proceedings.

He also told Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityTrump blasts ‘unfair’ impeachment, ‘extreme leftists’ in speech to young conservatives Democrats hope to focus public’s attention on McConnell in impeachment battle The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Pelosi looks to play hardball on timing of impeachment trial MORE that he planned to coordinate with the White House counsel during the trial in the Senate.

However, McConnell’s admission has garnered criticism from both the left and the right. Notably, moderate GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiMurkowski ‘disturbed’ by McConnell’s pledge for ‘total coordination’ with White House on impeachment Republican group to run ads in target states demanding testimony from White House officials in Trump impeachment trial Susan Collins set to play pivotal role in impeachment drama MORE (Alaska) said that she does not agree with McConnell about his impeachment strategy, adding that she was “disturbed” by the comments he made about his coordination with the White House.

Blumenthal said he hoped that if some of his Republican colleagues had the same worries, they would come forward like Murkowski did.

“I believe Sen. Murkowski is saying what a lot of my Republican colleagues are thinking, in fact, saying privately,” he said.



The senator concluded his remarks by stating that McConnell is “sabotaging this proceeding by saying he won’t be impartial,” echoing other Democratic criticisms.

The House voted to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpGermans think Trump is more dangerous to world peace than Kim Jong Un and Putin: survey Trump jokes removal of ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo from Canadian broadcast is retaliation from ‘Justin T’ Trump pushed drug cartel policy despite Cabinet objections: report MORE this month on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Impeachment proceedings began when a whistleblower filed an anonymous complaint to Congress, alleging that the president withheld aid from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPrimary debates threaten to leave people of color behind Longtime campaign aide vows Sanders will continue to combat political establishment as president 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE on a July 25 call with the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky.