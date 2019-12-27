Universal Pictures has removed the box-office flop “Cats” movie from the page that lists the studio’s Oscar-qualifying films — and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has taken it off its streaming site, according to news reports on Friday.

The $100 million adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical has been widely slammed, only earning $15.3 million worldwide in its first six days, Variety reports.

Despite a star-studded cast — it includes Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo — “Cats” is not being eyed for any Oscar contention.

Not even the movie’s original song, “Beautiful Ghosts” by Lloyd Webber and Swift, was put on the short list for Oscar consideration.

The song did, however, earn the film’s only Golden Globe nomination, for best original song, Variety reports.

The first “Cats” trailer premiered this summer and went viral after it was widely jeered and met with countless memes and gifs.

Soon after the film was released earlier this month, Universal sent a new version of the movie to theaters with a note saying the new digital prints would include “improved visual effects,” Variety reports.

Still, the changed did not stop “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood from bashing the film Wednesday on Twitter.

“I have to have an actual live reaction of this,” Wood, 32, tweeted — and she f-bombed the flick in an Instagram post that reportedly has since been deleted.