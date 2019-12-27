ISIS beheaded 10 Christian men in Nigeria on Christmas Day.
The Islamic State Wilayat Gharb Ifriqiyah beheaded the ten Christian men and shot the eleventh dead.
According to Pamela Geller:
“This is a message to Christians all over the world,” says a masked man from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), in the 56-second clip released the Amaq news agency, a platform for Islamic State propaganda.
“We killed them as revenge for the killing of our leaders, including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and [IS spokesman] Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir.”
The footage, filmed in an unidentified outdoor area, shows one captive who is shot dead while the other 10 are pushed to the ground and beheaded, according to the BBC.
GRAPHIC CLIP: 11 Nigerian male Christians including soldiers, Aid workers & civilians abducted by Islamic State Wilayat Gharb Ifriqiyah #ISWAP were on Christmas day Beheaded excluding one who was shot execution style.
N.B (Edited Video only posted for research, Intel purposes) pic.twitter.com/UU8i9n7lxW
— Edward (@DonKlericuzio) December 26, 2019
