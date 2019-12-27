ISIS beheaded 10 Christian men in Nigeria on Christmas Day.

The Islamic State Wilayat Gharb Ifriqiyah beheaded the ten Christian men and shot the eleventh dead.

According to Pamela Geller:

“This is a message to Christians all over the world,” says a masked man from the Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), in the 56-second clip released the Amaq news agency, a platform for Islamic State propaganda.

“We killed them as revenge for the killing of our leaders, including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and [IS spokesman] Abul-Hasan al-Muhajir.”

The footage, filmed in an unidentified outdoor area, shows one captive who is shot dead while the other 10 are pushed to the ground and beheaded, according to the BBC.