President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to be either down or suspended for several minutes on Friday evening.

It is currently unclear why his tweets were not loading, but the screen that appeared when you visit his account looked like the one that you get when a user has been suspended from the platform.

Same issue here pic.twitter.com/eYzdAdXPej — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) December 28, 2019

The account appeared to be back online approximately five minutes later.

Whatever it was has been resolved, but wasn’t just me https://t.co/mzpIdU0NyX — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 28, 2019

Had the same issue pic.twitter.com/ccMfijlHYH — Alex Plitsas (@alexplitsas) December 28, 2019

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update this story as news unfolds.

The post BREAKING: Trump Twitter Page Down for Several Minutes! …Suspended? …Update: It’s Back Up appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.