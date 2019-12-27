Weddings are special events for families.

They provide an opportunity to reflect on the past while simultaneously celebrating the future.

A bride in Alabama received an emotional surprise when her father stood up and began talking about an accident that occurred in 2017, according to Metro.

“As a lot of you all know, couple years ago, Ali was in a pretty bad accident,” Al Jones began before catching his breath.

“As she laid in the hospital bed with her jaws wired shut, tubes down her throat, we had to come up with a way to communicate with her.”

The father further explained that his daughter turned to American Sign Language to communicate her thoughts and needs, but there was only one problem.

Her parents didn’t know sign language.

Al and his wife, Jenny, struggled to communicate through ASL, so they eventually came up with a different system using a whiteboard.

As the father explained the emotional trial he and his family had gone through, he made a confession.

“I’ve been practicing my sign language, Ali. I’m still not that good at it, but I’ve been practicing,” he said as he handed her a whiteboard he hoped they wouldn’t have to use.

Soon after, the music to “I Loved Her First” by Heartland began playing.

Almost instantly, tears began streaming down Ali’s face as she sat next to her husband and her father began signing the lyrics to the song.

Ali was overcome with emotion as her dad signed, “I loved her first / I held her first / And a place in my heart will always be hers.”

The heartwarming moment was captured on video by Always Hope Creative and was posted to Facebook on Oct. 14.

The video quickly went viral, ultimately gaining over 27 million views.

