California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom bragged on Twitter this week about his achievements in fighting homelessness in the state despite recent reports showing that California’s increase in the number of homeless tops that of all other states combined.

Newsom’s remarks came after President Donald Trump blasted him and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a tweet early Thursday morning, writing: “Nancy Pelosi’s District in California has rapidly become one of the worst anywhere in the U.S. when it come to the homeless & crime. It has gotten so bad, so fast — she has lost total control and, along with her equally incompetent governor, Gavin Newsom, it is a very sad sight!”

Newsom responded, “I imagine Trump’s Christmas to be like that scene when the Grinch yells ‘I’m an idiot!’ and his echo yells back ‘you’re an idiot!!’”

Newsom then retweeted a tweet from his office’s official Twitter account, which stated: “CA is doing more than ever to tackle the homelessness crisis despite the federal administration’s roadblocks: -$1B investment including $650M in emergency aid. -New legislation to help cities & counties. -Homelessness experts to identify solutions + more.”

Trump fired off a tweet later Friday afternoon: “California leads the nation, by far, in both the number of homeless people, and the percentage increase in the homeless population — two terrible stats. Crazy Nancy should focus on that in her very down district, and helping her incompetent governor with the big homeless problem!”

A report from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) last week revealed that homelessness was on the rise in the United States in large part because of Democrat-controlled California.

“While the rest of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness in 2019, significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent in 2019,” HUD said in a statement. “Twenty-nine states and the District of Columbia reported declines in homelessness between 2018 and 2019, while 21 states reported increases in the number of persons experiencing homelessness. Homelessness in California increased by 21,306 people, or 16.4 percent, which is more than the total national increase of every other state combined.”

HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement: “As we look across our nation, we see great progress, but we’re also seeing a continued increase in street homelessness along our West Coast where the cost of housing is extremely high. In fact, homelessness in California is at a crisis level and needs to be addressed by local and state leaders with crisis-like urgency. Addressing these challenges will require a broader, community-wide response that engages every level of government to compassionately house our fellow citizens who call the streets their home.”

Conditions in California have become so bad that the state experienced its lowest growth rate in nearly 120 years as people are fleeing the state in record numbers. The Los Angeles Times reported:

The estimates, which indicate that California’s population grew by 141,300 people between July 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019, nonetheless signal a 0.35% growth rate, “down from 0.57% for the prior 12 months — the two lowest recorded growth rates since 1900,” [Department of Finance] officials underscored. According to the agency, natural increase (with 452,200 births and 271,400 deaths) accounted for an additional 180,800 people to the state. Still, these gains were offset by losses in net migration — that is, the total amount of people moving into the state minus the total amount of people moving out. Notably, said Eddie Hunsinger, a demographer with the Department of Finance, even though the net international migration added to the state’s population, there was substantial negative domestic net migration, which resulted in a loss of 39,500 residents. This, said the department, marks “the first time since the 2010 Census that California has had more people leaving the state than moving in from abroad or other states.”