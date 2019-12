(WINDSOR STAR) Distraught at having gambled away his money, Tarwinder Shokar stepped out of Casino Brantford and threw himself in front of a truck, wanting to end it all.

The suicide attempt failed but he was left with serious injuries, for which he subsequently received a sizeable insurance payout.

Almost immediately upon receipt of those funds, however, Shokar set out to try his luck again at the roulette wheel, his favoured game of chance.

