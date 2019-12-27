Chelsea Clinton thanked Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz. for reminding her about her dad’s quick reflexes.

Gosar had tweeted out a clip on Tuesday of an incident in 1992 when both Bill and Hillary Clinton were being interviewed by “60 Minutes,” according to The Hill. The clip shows Bill Clinton quickly jumping up as television lighting falls in their direction and pulling his wife away.

Hillary Clinton could be heard on the video saying: “Jesus, Mary and Joseph.”

Along with the video, Gosar tweeted: “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.”

And Chelsea responded with this tweet: “At 11am on Christmas Eve, we were making cookies for Santa. Thank you Congressman @RepGosar for reminding me of my dad’s quick reflexes.”