CNN panelists on Friday defended a Fox Business reporter who came under fire during a heated panel discussion about President Donald Trump getting edited out of “Home Alone 2” in Canada.

“It’s not a story,” insisted Fox Business correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos during a segment of “Bulls & Bears” — a clip of which was broadcast during CNN’s “The Lead.”

Partsinevelos argued the edited version — with others scenes removed, too — started airing in 2014.

“Don’t let the facts get in the way there, huh?” CNN anchor Erica Hill sniped of the Fox panelists who shouted down Partsinevelos.

“The Fox reporter on that panel, she is trying so hard to say, ‘Can we just look at the facts and what happened here and not try to fit some crazy conspiracy narrative, and they’re having none of it. It’s remarkable. And yet it’s not.”

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump agreed, noting Partsinevelos was getting needless flak from the conservative panelists who saw a liberal Canadian conspiracy behind the editing.

“This is how it works,” Bump declared. “The way it works is Donald Trump powers his politics on aggrievement, and any incident of aggrievement, however real, is seized upon by his base and his supporters including those at Fox News.

“Fox News amplifies things they see on social media, Fox News pushes it out there,” he continued. “Other people see it and it spreads outward from there, it goes to the president, this is how it works.

“This is the cycle. This is why he’s president of the United States, not because of ‘Home Alone 2’… because this cycle exists and he’s powered by it.”